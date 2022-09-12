In a massive speedometer glitch, England's Lauren Bell clocked a 173kph delivery to break the world record for the fastest delivery ever bowled in international cricket. The incident occurred during the first T20I between India and England on Sunday at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Bell, who received her maiden T20I cap in the game, got the opportunity to bowl with the new ball. While bowling to Smriti Mandhana in her very first T20I over, Bell clocked a 107mph delivery. It later turned out to be a speedometer glitch.

Lauren Bell records 107mph delivery due to speedometer glitch

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket. Akhtar had clocked a 100mph or 161kph delivery against New Zealand in 2002, which remains the fastest ball ever bowled in the recorded history of the game. When the speedometer showed Bell clocking a 107mph delivery, it sent shockwaves across social media with users noticing the glitch. Earlier in the same over, the speedometer showed Bell clocking a 101mph delivery, which is also faster than the Rawalpindi Express.

Women's sport is so under appreciated. Here's Lauren Bell breaking the record for the fastest delivery ever recorded in history and Mandhana plays it like it's nothing. No fuss. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jjvqo4w1sg — Imran Escőbar (@razor5edge) September 11, 2022

Bhuvi replied Hold my 🍺 pic.twitter.com/gd6AY1wden — Danish Khan ☮️ (@Danpeace024) September 11, 2022

Decimal point is in the wrong place — Matt Reeves (@matt_matt130467) September 12, 2022

England Women vs India Women

As far as the first T20I between India and England is concerned, the home side won the match by 9 wickets with 42 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first, India scored 132/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a 29-run knock from Deepti Sharma, who finished as the top scorer for the Women in Blue. Sarah Glenn picked four wickets in the game, while Freya Davies and Bryony Smith scalped one wicket each.

The second innings saw England chase down the target with ease, losing just one wicket in the process. Danni Wyatt scored 24 off 16 balls before being dismissed by Sneh Rana. Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey remained unbeaten at scores of 61 and 32 runs, respectively to finish the chase for England. Sarah Glenn was named the player of the match for her outstanding spell with the ball. The second T20I of the three-match series between India and England is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at County Ground in Derby. The match is slated to begin at 11:00 pm.

Image: icc-cricket.com/Twitter

