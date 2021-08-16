Last Updated:

Shoaib Akhtar's Three-word Response To Pak's Defeat Against WI Leaves Netizens In Splits

Shoaib Akhtar's tweet left the netizens in splits after Pakistan's one-wicket loss to West Indies in the recently-concluded 1st Test match at Sabina Park

Karthik Nair
Shoaib Akhtar seemed to be a very excited person when Pakistan were in the driver's seat in the recently-concluded first Test match against the West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica but his happiness was short-lived as the Men In Green snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar comes up with a three-word response after 1st Test

West Indies crawled their way to a one-wicket win riding on a valiant performance from tail-ender Kemar Roach chipped in with an unbeaten 30 off 52 deliveries. His scratchy knock did include a couple of boundaries but, Pakistan could have easily bundled out the Windies had they not dropped Kemar Roach twice.

It so happened that Roach was dropped by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan early on during his knock and then got a reprieve when pacer Hasan Ali dropped him at deep when the hosts needed 19 more runs to win the contest. Nonetheless, Kemar Roach made the most of his opportunities and came up with a match-winning knock.

Shoaib Akhtar was gutted after Pakistan allowed the West Indies to get away with sloppy fielding and he took to social media to make it clear that 'catches win matches'.

Kemar Roach got a lucky boundary off Hasan Ali when he edged one past stumper Mohammad Rizwan as the equation came down to two runs for the West Indies. The tail-ender then played it safely. He defended the next two deliveries before pushing one through the off-side for a couple of runs to help his team register a famous win.

After the Caribbeans got past the finish line, an angry Shoaib Akhtar signed off by saying 'Chalo so jao'.

While the 'Rawalpindi Express' did express his disappointment after Pakistan blew away their chances despite being in complete control of the proceedings, the netizens had a gala time on social media, and here's how they reacted to the pace icon's tweet.

WI vs Pak: Hosts take 1-0 lead in the Test series

Pakistan had the West Indies on the mat at 151/9 but Kemar Roach soldiered on from one and received support from the number 11 batsman Jayden Seales as the Windies did not lose their final wicket and ended up on the winning side to draw first blood in the two-match Test series.

