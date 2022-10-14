Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Snub, Says 'mera Kaam Hain Cricket Khelna'

Pakistan's veteran batter Shoaib Malik has opened up on his exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad and his relation with the current national team captain Babar Azam. Malik, while speaking to Pakistan's Samaa TV, said his job is to play cricket wherever he gets an opportunity and to select or not select is not his job. Malik added that he doesn't have a problem with anyone because staying positive has been a major reason behind his success over the years.

“Dekhiye mera kaam hain cricket khelna jaha pe bhi mujhe opportunity mile. Select karna, na karna woh team management, selection committee ya PCB ka hain. Mera hain ki jaha opportunity mile main woh avail karne ki koshish karu and acha perform karne ki koshish karu. Mujhe kisise koi problem nehi hain. Main kisike koi against nehi hu kyunki positive rehna has been a major reason behind the success in my career,” he said.

Malik also talked openly about his relationship with Babar Azam, the current captain of Pakistan. Despite regularly speaking with Babar, according to Malik, he has begun giving him some space because of his captaincy responsibilities. Malik claimed that because he had served as the captain of the Pakistani team, he knows the pressure that comes with it. Malik said he had never put pressure on Babar regarding his selection and wouldn't do so in the future.

“Humlog consistent basis pe baat karte hain. Haa, pehle bohot zyada tha, lekin jab koi captain ban jata hain toh unko woh space dena chahiye. Main khud iss cheez se guzra hu. Isiliye maine aajtak koi pressure nehi dala na kabhi dalunga na kabhi convince karne ki koshish karunga,” he added.

Assessing Malik's performance since 2021

Malik was dropped from the Pakistan cricket team after the bilateral series against Bangladesh in November last year. He was not picked for the 2022 Asia Cup, which was held in the UAE in August this year. Malik then took part in the 2022 National T20 Cup in Pakistan, where he impresed one and all with his brilliant performances with the bat. He scored 204 runs in nine innings with a strike rate of 140.68, including two half-centuries. Despite his impressive form, Malik was snubbed for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia.

Image: AP