Shoaib Malik Rubbishes Afridi's Claims, Says His Captaincy Did No Harm To Latter's Career

It seems that all is not well between former Pakistan captains and cricket icons Shoiab Malik and Shahid Afridi as the duo seemed to have renewed their rivalry off the cricket field. It so happened that Shahid Afridi had earlier accused Shoaib Malik of being involved in internal politics and in-fighting in the Pakistan team during his captaincy tenure and now, the latter has urged 'Lala' to explain how his captaincy reign was responsible for sabotaging the power-hitter's career.

'I don't know what my captaincy had to do with his retirement': Shoaib Malik

Earlier while speaking to Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi had gone on to say that he decided not to play the game anymore after Shoaib Malik's appointment as Pakistan captain. The Karachi cricketer then went on to mention that there was a lot of politics going on within the team once Malik was handed over the captaincy reigns.

When Shoiab Malik was asked about this, he openly rubbished the veteran middle-order batsman's claims.

"I don't know what my captaincy had to do with his retirement, I think he wrote about that in his book. I was asked the same question earlier and I said that if he said I was made rushed into captaincy, he is absolutely right. In a lot of interviews, I have said that if I was as wise in 2007 as I am today, I would have never accepted the offer," said Malik while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

Shoaib Malik's cricketing & captaincy career

In a cricketing career spanning over two decades (1999-Present), Shoiab Malik has represented Pakistan at the highest level in 35 Tests, 287 One Day Internationals, and, 116 T20Is respectively. The Sialkot all-rounder was a key member of Pakistan's World T20 2009, and, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 triumphs respectively.

Shoaib Malik called it a day from Test cricket in 2015 and the 50-overs format after the end of World Cup 2019. He still continues to don the Green jersey for Pak in the shortest format of the game.

Coming back to Shoaib Malik's captaincy career, he was named Pakistan team's captain in 2007 at the age of 25 and thereby, went on to become the fourth-youngest captain of Pakistan.

Under Shoaib Malik's reign, the 1992 World Cup winners played three Tests, drawing one and losing two. In ODI's, the team went on to register 24 out of 36 victories whereas, in T20Is, they ended up winning 12 out of 17 matches.

In fact, Shoaib Malik had led Pakistan to the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup where they lost to arch-rivals India in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.