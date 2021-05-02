'Shocked And Disappointed': Tom Moody on Warner’s Reaction After Being Axed As SRH Skipper

The sacking of David Warner as SunRisers Hyderabad's skipper has turned out to be a huge debate in the cricketing world. The SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday announced that New Zealand's Kane Williamson will be taking over the captainship from David Warner for the remainder of the IPL 2021. SRH team management also decided to bench the Australian stalwart against Rajasthan Royals. Ahead of the match with Rajasthan Royals, SRH's Director of Cricket Operations Tom Moody revealed how David Warner reacted when he was informed that he is being removed from the post of captainship.

In a pre-match interaction with the broadcasters, Tom Moody revealed that Warner was shocked and disappointed like every other sportsman would be after receiving such a piece of news."He was obviously shocked and disappointed, you would be disappointed if he wasn't feeling that way like any elite sportsperson. They want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves to be doing their best they possibly can for the team and he's come to terms with the logic behind what we are trying to achieve as a team perspective and a franchise perspective," said Moody.

David Warner not playing against RR- Tom Moody

Tom Moody also revealed the reason for benching David Warner in the clash against Rajasthan Royals. Moody called the move tactical and said that the inclusion of an all-rounder in the squad will bolster the combination of the team. "David Warner not going to be playing in this game (SRH vs RR) and that's purely a decision based on the combination. We've come to the conclusion that at this stage two overseas bat, an all-rounder, and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely. Obviously Bairstow's form and Williamson's form is at a great height and we are very thrilled with the way they are playing and we had to make a hard call and someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey on this occasion," added Moody.

It is to be noted David Warner under whom SunRisers Hyderabad lifted the trophy back in 2016, has struggled to lead from the front, with his batting form also taking a hit. The left-handed batsman has so far scored two fifties in IPL 2021. David Warner has not been performing up to his potential in IPL 2021 as in six matches, he has only scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and a strike rate of 110.28.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)