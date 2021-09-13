'Shocked' By KKR's Treatment In IPL 2021, Kuldeep Yadav Felt 'there Was No Trust'

With less than a week left to go for the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Phase 2, Team India's chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has narrated his shock and disappointment after he was not picked in the playing XI for a single time. Kuldeep Yadav did not play a single match in the IPL 2021 Phase 1 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from not getting into the playing XI of the KKR, Kuldeep was also snubbed from Team India's Test team. Now, in a conversation with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, Kuldeep Yadav explained how Team India and KKR handled things differently.

Kuldeep Yadav on not being included in KKR's playing Xi in IPL 2021

Talking about his struggle to find his place in the playing XI, Kuldeep Yadav said, "If the coaches have worked with you before and are with you for a prolonged period of time, they understand you better. But it becomes very difficult when the communication is weak. Sometimes you don’t even know that whether you will be playing or not, or what the team expects from you. Sometimes you feel that you are deserving to play, can win matches for the team, but you don’t know the reason why you are not playing. The management comes for 2 months with their plans, so that makes it difficult."

Outlining the difference in management between Indian Cricket Team and an IPL franchise, Kuldeep added, "In the Indian team they talk to you when you are not selected, but it does not happen in the IPL. I remember that I had spoken to the franchise before the IPL but in the matches that happened in the middle, nobody gave me an explanation. I was a bit shocked. I felt like there was no trust, like they had no faith in my skill. This happens when the team has many options. KKR now has plenty of spin bowling options” Kuldeep Yadav said.

Kuldeep Yadav's comeback in Team India

It is pertinent to mention that after missing out on the bus to England, Kuldeep Yadav was added to Shikar Dhawan-led Team India for the Sri Lanka tour. The 26-year-old left-arm spinner under Rahul Dravid's guidance yet again was seen in his old groove as he troubled the Sri Lankan batsmen a lot.

Kuldeep Yadav has made a strong comeback for Team India during their first ODI against Sri Lanka. Kuldeep picked up two wickets in the same over during a critical point in the game and finished his nine-over spell with one maiden and 48 runs. During the post-match press conference, Kuldeep credited head coach Rahul Dravid for his outstanding performance, saying that the former Indian skipper had given him a lot of support and motivation before the match. Kuldeep admitted to being nervous before the first ODI, but Dravid's constant support kept him focused. The left-arm wrist-spinner said he was "very happy" with his performance in the first game.

(Image Credits: PTI)