'Shocked' Marcus Harris Reveals How Players Reacted To Tim Paine's Resignation As Captain

Disgraced Australian cricketer Tim Paine is receiving support from his national teammates despite being engulfed in a sexting scandal that saw him relinquish Test captaincy earlier last week. Marcus Harris, who has played all his 10 Test matches under Paine's captaincy, has backed the wicketkeeper-batter to make a return to the Australian Test team when they come face-to-face against their arch-rivals England in the upcoming Ashes series starting December 8. Harris, while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said Paine is still one of the best wicket-keepers in the whole of Australia, adding "He's got the support of all the players".

Harris went on to say that Paine will still be around the team and can show leadership in many different ways. Harris said that the players were informed about Paine's exit moments before the 36-year-old addressed the shocking press conference in Hobart. The 29-year-old opening batter further added that players were a bit shocked after the incident came to the light. "Painey is a very popular member of the group. People were a bit shocked. There wasn't much time to digest it," Harris said.

"We're looking forward to him getting up here in the next week or so. And getting on with cricket. When you have things going on, sometimes the best thing to do is actually be out in the middle," Harris was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

According to the latest media reports, fast bowler Pat Cummins and former Australian skipper Steve Smith are set to be announced Australia's new Test captain and vice-captain, respectively. The duo was reportedly interviewed by Cricket Australia's panel on Wednesday. The decision on Tim Paine's replacement could be made as early as Friday. If Cummins is appointed the new Test captain, he will become the first pacer in more than 60 years to take charge of the Australian men's cricket team.

Why did Tim Paine step down?

As far as Paine is concerned, the Tasmanian cricketer announced his decision to step down as Australia's Test captain following revelations of lewd text messages that he had sent to a former colleague. Paine, in his address, apologised to his family, his teammates, and to fans for his past behaviour concerning the inappropriate text messages. The incident due to which Paine stepped down as Test captain had occurred in 2017.

Image: AP

