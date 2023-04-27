'Short Of Words To Explain': Sachin Tendulkar's 'I'm Not 50' Post Takes Over The Internet

The 'God of Cricket' and Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar aka 'The Master Blaster' recently celebrated his 50th birthday on April 24, 2023. The past few weeks have been special for the Indian stalwart as his son made his IPL debut for the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Interestingly Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar became the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League.

The 'Master Blaster' has had a longstanding relationship with Mumbai Indians and now his son looks to put his best foot forward to take the IPL franchise to greater heights. The master blaster was flooded with heartfelt wishes on his birthday by fans and cricketers from all across the globe and he has now responded with a tweet in which he says that he doesn't feel like a 50-year-old guy.

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet reads:

Along with the trophies you win on the field, the friendships off the field are what make life special. To receive all your love and affection in such abundance has been very heartwarming for me. I’m short of words to explain the warmth I’ve received with all the beautiful… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 27, 2023

"Along with the trophies you win on the field, the friendships off the field are what make life special. To receive all your love and affection in such abundance has been very heartwarming for me. I’m short of words to explain the warmth I’ve received with all the beautiful photos, videos, and messages that all of you have sent me. Thank you to everyone for the wishes. I’m not 50 - I’m a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience."

Here's how the Twitter users reacted to Sachin Tendulkar's post

