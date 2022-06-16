Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made a bold statement on Rishabh Pant's position in the T20I side, stating that the Delhi Capitals captain's position is not a certainty. Jaffer is concerned with Pant's form because he believes that the 24-year-old has not scored as many runs in the shortest format, and with the likes of KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik available, they do have replacement wicket-keepers.

Jaffer raises concerns about Rishabh Pant's position in T20I squad

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer explained that Team India need to sort out their middle-order as Rishabh Pant's lack of runs is a serious concern. "Pant’s absence of runs is the missing component of India’s batting, in my opinion," explained Jaffer. "Rishabh Pant understands that fast bowlers maintain it wide against him and slow them down, so he needs to work on that."

He went on to add that Pant must improve on his performance as he is a crucial member of the team. "He is a crucial member of this group. He needs to recognize that bowling attack will try to bowl away from his eye-line, which will help him enhance his off-side game even more," added Jaffer. Considering Pant's firepower it is surprising that he would struggle in T20Is. However, with an average below 24 and a strike rate of just 126.67 after 45 matches, his concerns in this format are evident.

Because of this relatively poor form in T20Is, Jaffer went to the extent of stating that Pant's place in this format is not certain. "You've got KL Rahul. Once he comes back he walks into the side - he's a wicket-keeper as well. If Dinesh Karthik is certain to play, then again, he's also a wicket-keeper. The way Rishabh Pant has played recently I won't call him a certainty. I think he still needs to score runs and score consistently.

Pant, who is currently captaining the side in the ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series, has not had the best of form in the three matches that have taken place so far either. After scoring 29 runs off just 16 runs in the first match, he has just had scores of 5 and 6 in the second and third T20Is respectively.