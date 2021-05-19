Should Ravindra Jadeja Not Play In The WTC Final? Ashish Nehra Has Advice For Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja has successfully established himself as an integral part of the Indian cricket team with his consistent all-round performances across formats. The champion cricketer was instrumental in India's monumental success last year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the player was forced to miss the subsequent series against England because of a thumb injury. The 32-year-old returned to action in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra recently revealed if Jadeja should be included in the all-important World Test Championship Final or not.

Ashish Nehra states best bowling combination for WTC Final

The Indian cricket team's superlative performances in the longer format of the game can be credited to the improved performances of their bowling unit. The selectors have named a strong line-up for the inaugural World Test Championship Final, and Virat Kohli has a number of options to pick and choose from for the ultimate clash. In his conversation with The Telegraph, ex-pacer Ashish Nehra pointed out that the bowlers will play a major role in the India vs New Zealand clash.

The left-arm pacer opined that India has a potent fast bowling attack and suggested that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can be impactful even on flatter wickets. Moreover, he also highlighted that Ishant Sharma will be the key for India considering his immense experience in the format. According to Nehra, India should add an extra seamer in the form of Mohammed Siraj given that it is a green top wicket, otherwise, he feels having R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing eleven is India's best bet.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final

New Zealand were the first team to book a final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 24-man squad for the all-important fixture. Here is the India squad for WTC Final 2021 -

India squad for WTC Final 2021

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Image source: Oaktree Sports YouTube / PTI