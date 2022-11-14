West Indies cricket legend Ian Bishop has revealed his thoughts on whether Rohit Sharma should continue as the T20I captain for India till the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit captained India in his first-ever ICC-organised tournament during the T20 World Cup in 2023. While India was the only team to qualify for the semi-final with four Super 12 victories, the team exited the tournament after suffering a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England.

Meanwhile, while questions are being asked about the Indian team’s approach in the shortest format of the game, former West Indies cricketer Bishop has said the right question to ask at this moment is not whether Rohit will be able to manage the workload of being the skipper in all formats. Instead, while talking on Star Sports, Bishop was asked if Rohit is the right person to lead India two years later, in the T20 WC 2024.

Ian Bishop recalls conversation with Team India captain Rohit Sharma

During the conversation on Star Sports, Bishop recalled a conversation with Rohit during West Indies’ tour of India 2022. “I remember doing a toss with him and my question to him straight up was ‘yo, can you manage the workload being a man playing across formats’. That’s very very difficult. But I think, if you have got a good structure, good coach, good management, even when you are absent, taking a break, that culture continues,” Bishop said.

"I don’t think that’s the appropriate question. Is he the right man in 2 years to lead the team? That’s the most appropriate question. I think T20I is going to be a specialised format. I think it’s differentiating itself from the other two," the former Caribbean cricketer added.

Ian Bishop backs Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant as India's T20I captain

Meanwhile, Bishop backed India allrounder Hardik Pandya to lead the Indian T20I side, while adding that Rishabh Pant can be prepped up for the role in the future. Bishop revealed he was impressed with Hardik’s calibre as a skipper in the IPL 2022. In T20 cricket, successful teams need a risk-taker. Gambler is the wrong word but in keeping with the action format and action captain. So I would say Hardik. I don’t if I have seen enough of Rishabh’s improvement. But he has got personality but if you can make him into one of those, I don’t think it would be a bad idea," Bishop said.

Gujarat Titans won their maiden IPL title in their debut season at the IPL under first-time skipper Hardik Pandya. Rishabh, on the other hand, has captained Delhi Capitals for two seasons now. Hardik and Rishabh might be the leading candidates to lead the Indian T20I side if the team management decides to replace Rohit Sharma.