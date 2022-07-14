Should Virat Kohli Be Selected For T20 World Cup? Syed Kirmani Gives No-nonsense Verdict

Former India cricketer Syed Kirmani has endorsed the choice of Virat Kohli for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. According to Kirmani, Kohli's presence in the team's dressing room is crucial for India since he serves as a role model and an inspiration to many young players. Every team, according to Kirmani, should have an experienced player like Kohli since it benefits the team's younger players. The 1983-World Cup winner further discussed Kohli's poor form, claiming that he didn't understand why it has lasted for so long.

"I had said when he [Virat Kohli] was a consistent scorer for India and was performing well in all three formats. I had said that I have never seen such a consistent player in my life, not in my era, not in the previous era, never. But him going through a lean patch and for a such long time is beyond my understanding. How can a world-class player like him be in bad form for so long?" Syed Kirmani told Sports Yaari.

"Having said that, his [Virat Kohli] selection for the T20 World Cup is very important because he is a role model, an inspiring player, and has also been the captain of Team India. Every team should have an experienced player like him because the blend of experienced players and youngsters is very important. Young players get to learn many things from experienced players on their side," he added.

Kohli's declining form

For the past couple of years, Kohli hasn't been playing at his best, especially in the game's shortest format. There have been concerns raised about Kohli's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad because of his sluggish batting approach in the T20s. Recently, Kohli participated in two T20 Internationals against England, where he once again underperformed. In the last two T20Is he played against England, he was dismissed for 1 and 11 runs, respectively.

However, it appears unlikely that Kohli would be dropped from the Indian T20I squad despite his prolonged lean patch. Kohli has been rested for the T20I series against West Indies but is expected to play in the Asia Cup in August. Kohli was also rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June this year.

Image: SyedKirmani/Insta/PTI

