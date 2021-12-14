'Should We Cancel The Tour?': Former Opener On Team India's Troubles Ahead Of SA Tour

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra has expressed concerns over the unavailability of several key players for the India tour of South Africa. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the player asked his fans for their take on whether BCCI should just cancel the India vs South Africa in the wake of injuries.

"Ravindra Jadeja unavailable, Axar Patel unavailable, Rahul Chahar unavailable, you don't have Shubman Gill and now they are saying that Rohit Sharma is also not there. I mean what is happening? Should we cancel the South Africa tour?" he asked.

He further went on to say that the unavailability of Rohit Sharma is a huge matter of concern for team India, as the newly appointed Test vice-captain has indeed been the team's better batter this year, adding that he and KL Rahul were brilliant during the Test series against England.

"Rohit Sharma is going to be a huge miss. If his tour is in doubt, India's chances are looking in doubt because who was your best Test batter in 2021. Why did you do well in England - Rohit was there with Rahul. Rohit has started loving Test cricket and he is enjoying leaving or defending" he said.

He further asked that with both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill injured, who will be India's 3rd opener choice and that that leaves them with a problem "There are multi-fold problems. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal had opened just now, KL Rahul was injured. I met KL Rahul recently and he said that he will be fine. You will see Mayank Agarwal opening along with him, but who will be the third opener now?"

He also went to to point that just a while ago, people were discussing that team India have a lot of openers and now suddenly they are back to having just two "We were saying that it has become a story of four or five openers and here Mayank Agarwal has become the second opener and KL Rahul the first. And we have reached the stage when Mayank Agarwal made his debut, in a space of few weeks. The Indian team becomes significantly weak."

The selectors have named India 'A' captain Priyank Panchal as Rohit Sharma's replacement for the India tour of South Africa.

India vs South Africa: India Test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Standby Players - Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

