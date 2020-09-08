Shpageeza T20 League BD Vs BOD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) are all set to take on Bost Defenders (BOD) in the Shpageeza T20 League, which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 8. Here are the BD vs BOD live streaming details, information on how to watch Shpageeza T20 League live in India and where to catch the BD vs BOD live scores.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: BD vs BOD preview

Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign. While Band-e-Amir Dragons lost their opening match by one run, Bost Defenders overcame Kabul Eagles by 57 runs in their opening match. Both teams look strong on paper, which is likely to make this match a cracking contest.

BD vs BOD live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League weather and pitch report

The KE vs BOD match will see no rain interruption due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is conducive for batting. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bat first and pile runs on the board for bowlers to defend the total.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League live in India and BD vs BOD live streaming details

The telecast of Shpageeza T20 League live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy BD vs BOD live streaming by logging onto RTA TV as well as their Facebook page. Shpageeza T20 League live streaming will begin at 2:30 pm IST. For BD vs BOD live scores, fans can visit Afghanistan Cricket Board's Twitter.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Squads for BD vs BOD match

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: BD squad

Asghar Afghan, Sharafudin Ashraf, Hanid Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Tarik Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Waqarullah Salamkhil, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Sardar, Ibrahim Abdurrahimzai, Wafadar Momand, Ikram Alikhil, Imran Mir, Parwin Amin

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: BOD squad

Gulbadin Naib , Karim Janat, Humza Hotak, Rahmat Shah, Ehsanullah Janat, Syed Ahmad Shirzad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Tahir Adil, Saleem Safi, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Mohammad Alam, Ghulam Dastiger, Naseebullah Sherdali, Zia ul Haq Eashkil

Image source: Afghanistan Cricket Board / Twitter