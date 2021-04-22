Shreyas Gopal Easily Copies Harbhajan, Ashwin & Bumrah's Bowling Actions; Video Goes Viral

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal tried to bring the best in him as he decided to imitate a couple of fellow spinners but, he took his talent to the next level when he emulated Team India's modern-day pacer spearhead.

Shreyas Gopal emulates Harbhajan, Ashwin & Bumrah

It so happened that recently, Rajasthan Royals had posted a video on their official Twitter handle where Gopal was seen imitating the bowling actions of veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh, and, Ravichandran Ashwin and also gave special mention to speedster Jasprit Bumrah as well.

After emulating Bumrah, the leggie can be heard saying, "I've shown it to Bumrah himself. And he's said that I imitate him better than he does it himself".

The Karnataka cricketer has only managed to get one game in the ongoing IPL 2021 where he went wicketless. He would be hoping to make the ball do the talking and bamboozle the batsmen in case he gets another chance to feature in RR's Playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

The Royals have got off to the worst possible start in this edition of the tournament both on and off the field. Recently, English opening batsman Liam Livingstone has left the team squad and returned home citing 'Bio-Bubble' fatigue. Apart from that, the Rajasthan-based franchise is also trying to address a couple of injury concerns as well.

Ahead of IPL 2021, it was announced that English speedster Jofra Archer would be missing the first part of the ongoing tournament as he had suffered a finger injury. The lanky speedster underwent surgery on the middle finger of his right hand on March 29 and subsequently returned to training after receiving the all-clear from his medical consultant. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara had said that the RR management is certainly hoping that Archer will be available for some part of the IPL.

Recently, Archer's English team-mate, as well as ace all-rounder Ben Stokes, injured himself in the first match of the competition. Stokes injured himself in the 10th over of The Rajasthan Royals team's first match against Punjab Kings. The 2019 World Cup winner sustained the injury while attempting to take Chris Gayle's catch but ended up with a broken finger on his left hand. Despite sustaining a finger fracture, the 29-year-old came out to bat for Rajasthan Royals and opened the innings with Manan Vohra. However, the English all-rounder could not have any influence as he was dismissed for a duck on the third ball of the Rajasthan's innings.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have shed light on the topic by revealing the potential Ben Stokes return date. It stated that the all-rounder will remain sidelined for 12 weeks to a broken finger.

Coming back to the on-field action, the 2008 winners are currently languishing at the seventh spot in the IPL 2021 points table with just a solitary win and a couple of losses from their three games and two points in their tally. The Sanju Samson-led side will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

(Image Courtesy: @RajasthanRoyals/Twitter)