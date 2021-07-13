Shreyas Iyer And Arjun Tendulkar Among Players Selected For Fitness Camp By MCA

India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, has been included in the list of 45 players announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for its fitness camp.

The 26-year-old Iyer had sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England in March earlier this year and was subsequently ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was eventually suspended midway following multiple COVID-19 cases in the country.

The right-handed top-order batsman had undergone a shoulder injury in April and has been recovering since then at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Apart from Iyer, the Mumbai selectors led by former India speedster Salil Ankola have included India regulars like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw for the camp.

Arjun Tendulkar also named among players

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer also has been named among the players, which were chosen for the camp.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Ghulam Parkar. Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Anand Yalvigi, and Mr. Prasad Desai has selected the following players for the fitness camp," MCA said in a statement.

"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time," MCA added.

Coming back to Iyer, according to sources the batsman has last week said he would be available for the Delhi Capitals when the IPL 2021 season resumes in the UAE in September.

The remaining half of the 14th edition of the IPL is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

Players selected for the upcoming camp: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki.

(Image Credits: PTI)