Shreyas Iyer Clears Fitness Test At NCA, Doctors Declare Him Match-ready

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been declared match-ready at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) of the BCCI. News agency PTI has confirmed that Iyer stayed at the NCA for a week, where he proved his fitness by undergoing an intense rehabilitation programme. According to a source who is familiar with the matter, Iyer was cleared by the BCCI's medical staff following his final assessment a few days ago. Shreyas Iyer also took to social media to announce that he is fully fit and can now compete at the highest level.

Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 days before the tournament's commencement due to a horrific injury. In March, the Mumbai batsman had suffered an injury on his shoulder while playing for India in the white-ball series against England. Days later, the 26-year-old underwent successful surgery in the United Kingdom. Iyer had completed his rehabilitation procedure at the MCA, where he had trained assiduously for months before coming to the NCA for his fitness test.

Who will captain Delhi Capitals?

The return of Shreyas Iyer will bolster not only the Indian side but also the Delhi Capitals camp. However, there's a big question mark for the franchise on who will be leading the team during the second-leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Rishabh Pant was appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals for the 2021 edition of the cash-rich tournament, and the wicketkeeper-batsman proved his mantle by helping the team reach on top of the points table. The season was suspended due to the rising risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to reclaim his captaincy when he rejoins the Delhi Capitals squad later this year. If Iyer is re-appointed the captain of the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant will most probably return to the auction pool for next year's mega auction, where his price would undoubtedly increase because of his recent form in international cricket.

