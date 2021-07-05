Shreyas Iyer Confirms His Return For Remainder Of IPL; Here's What He Said On DC Captaincy

As IPL 2021 is all set to get underway in September and October, Team India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has confirmed that he will be playing in the league. Shreyas Iyer, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2021 was ruled out of the league after he suffered a shoulder injury during India vs England's first ODI. Notably, Shreyas Iyer was the captain of Delhi Capitals but due to his injury, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was handed over the captaincy. Now, in an interview with The Grade Cricketer, Shreyas Iyer confirmed his return to play the second leg of IPL 2021 and also talked about the captaincy.

Shreyas Iyer to play second-leg of IPL 2021

Talking about his shoulder injury Shreyas Iyer gave his health update and revealed that the healing process is almost done and it will now take a maximum of one month before he achieves his strength.

"My shoulder, yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL," said Shreyas Iyer.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before," added Shreyas Iyer.

Notably, Rishabh Pant has led the Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table when the IPl 2021 was suspended due to COVID. The return of Shreyas Iyer in the Delhi Capitals camp will bolster the squad however there's a big question mark for the Delhi Capitals team management on who will be leading the squad in the UAE.

In IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE as well, Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals into the final, however lost to Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2021: Team Facing 'real Challenge' In Hotel Booking

As the IPL 2021 second-leg is all set to be played from September to October in the UAE, various franchises have been facing 'real challenge' in shifting the logistics especially to book hotels in the Gulf nation. IPL 2021 second leg schedule is clashing with the Dubai Expo which will commence from October 1. Notably, the Dubai Expo is a six-month-long event and people from all around the world will be arriving in the UAE to attend the event which will make it more difficult for the franchises to create a secure bio-bubble zone for the players.

