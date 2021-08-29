Shreyas Iyer Eager To Play For Test Cricket; 'Feel Need To Be Part Of That Team'

Shreyas Iyer has said that he is looking to improve himself and believes that his dreams of playing for India in white will come true very soon. The player has recovered from a shoulder injury, that kept him out of the IPL 2021 first leg, and is likely to lead the Delhi Capitals side going into the second half. The player has successfully finished his rehabilitation and has been seen working on his fitness levels.

Speaking to India Today, Shreyas Iyer said that he is keen on earning a test spot. "Whenever I open the Indian Cricket Team's page on Instagram and see the photos, I personally feel that I need to be a part of that team because my journey started from red-ball and my Ranji Trophy and India 'A' scenarios have been really smooth so far. So, I feel that I can be a part of that team and help them definitely be as consistent as they are going right now. And it's definitely every kid's dream to play all formats and you know, it will happen very soon, I am positive about that."

The player added that he has experience of playing the long format through the Ranji Trophy, stating how the two are similar in nature. "Test cricket tests you mentally and physically. It's not easy to play 5 days. I have done that in the past. We used to play back-to-back games in Ranji Trophy. If we reached the final, we played 11 games. That mental toughness is needed as it takes a toll on your mind and yeah definitely, this is totally a different level," he added.

Delhi Capitals Management is yet to officially announce the captain for IPL 2021 second leg

The Delhi Capitals management is yet to make an official announcement as to who will lead the team for the remainder of the IPL 2021. Shreyas Iyer was supposed to lead the team through the tournament, but the regular skipper was ruled out of the tournament. Rishabh Pant was appointed as the stand-in captain, leading well from the front. The Delhi Capitals sits comfortably in the first position on the points table leaving the management with a tough choice to make.

Image credits: PTI