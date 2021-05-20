Shreyas Iyer Gives Ravindra Jadeja Tough Competition In Stylish Looks Aspect; See Photo

Apart from entertaining fans with inspiring performances on the field, a number of Indian cricket stars have also wooed their followers with their impressive style game. Talented middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, is one such player who has used his social media accounts to showcase his stunning fashion sense. The 26-year-old's followers were left in awe after he uploaded a stylish photograph on the image and video sharing platform Instagram.

Shreyas Iyer ups his style game to give tough competition to Ravindra Jadeja

The Mumbai-based batsman's exploits in the Indian Premier League and the domestic circuit fast-tracked his selection in the national side. The dynamic cricketer also managed to impress cricket enthusiasts with his lion-hearted performances in international cricket. Apart from establishing himself as a mainstay in the Indian white-ball line-up, Iyer has also proved his mettle as a captain by leading the Delhi Capitals side to their maiden final last year in ther Indian Premier League.

The champion cricketer took to his social media account to share a new picture with his fans. The player's followers were bolwed over by his style game as he looked dapper in a grey hoodie and an elegant pair of sunglasses. Shreyas Iyer was also seen posing candidly in the snap. The right-hander received appreciation from all corners for his latest post and his fans gave his style game a big thumbs up, which could be comparable to Ravindra Jadeja posting similar type of pictures of himself off late.

Shreyas Iyer injury update

The cricketer had picked up a shoulder injury while fielding in the 1st ODI of the India vs England series earlier this year. Iyer took a daring dive to stop what would have been a certain boundary off the bat of English batsman Jonny Bairstow. While to the relief of bower Shardul Thakur, Iyer did manage to stop the boundary, his landing did not stick well.

Going by his immediate reaction after the fall, it was clear that the batsman was in tremendous pain. Clutching his shoulder, Iyer was escorted off the field and taken for scans where it was revealed that he had partially dislocated his left should during the move. As per the latest Shreyas Iyer injury update, the surgery on his left shoulder has been successfully completed. It is expected that the player will be back in action sometime in September or October of 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram: All-rounder showcases new look

Apart from Shreyas Iyer, star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also known for his impecceble fashion sense. The southpaw loves to experiment with his looks and is often seen sporting a new style of beard with a fresh haircut. The Saurashtra lad, who is an integral part of the India squad for WTC Final, will serve an eight-day quarantine period in Mumbai from May 24. Ahead of the his departure, the cricketer took to his Instagram account to share new look. Here is the Ravindra Jadeja Instagram strory -

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

