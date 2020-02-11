Shreyas Iyer Goes Past Ian Chappell To Create New World Record After Latest Fifty

Team India's number four Shreyas Iyer continued on his fine form as he smashed his eighth ODI fifty against New Zealand in the third & final ODI on Tuesday. Coming in after yet another top-order collapse, Shreyas Iyer along with K L Rahul set the stage for India after reviving the innings. Shreyas Iyer smashed 62 off 63 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries before he was dismissed. Shreyas Iyer provided the right platform for Manish Pandey and K L Rahul to carry on with the momentum, helping the visitors put on 296 runs on board at the end of 50 overs.

Shreyas Iyer beats Ian Chappell's record

With each passing day, Shreyas Iyer continues to shatter more records as he goes on to cement his spot in the number four position for India. With his latest fifty, Shreyas Iyer went past Australian great Ian Chappell to create a new world record. Shreyas Iyer now holds the best percentage of 50-plus scores in ODI cricket. Shreyas Iyer, who has nine fifties from sixteen games, overtook Ian Chappell who previously held the record with eight fifties in sixteen games. With Shreyas Iyer putting up a dominating performance consistently, it looks like India has very well found the answer to the number four debate that has plagued the side ever since the exit of MS Dhoni.

KL Rahul hits 112

KL Rahul struck an impressive 112 to help India recover from a shaky start and post a challenging 296 for 7 in the inconsequential third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday. Sent in to bat, India were down 62 for 3 in the 13th over after the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal (1), captain Virat Kohli (9) and Prithvi Shaw (40) but Rahul got a useful ally in in-form Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 deliveries) to take India to a challenging total. Rahul, who hit nine fours and two sixes during his 113-ball innings, and Iyer stitched exactly 100 runs from 18.2 overs for the fourth wicket to revive the Indian innings.

After the end of the promising innings of Iyer, Rahul shared another 107 runs for the fifth wicket with Manish Pandey (42). Rahul and Pandey were, however, dismissed in consecutive deliveries in the 47th over. For New Zealand, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, Hamish Bennett took four wickets for 64 runs whie Kyle Jamieson and James Neesham got a wicket apiece.

