Shreyas Iyer Injury: BCCI Sources Give Hint On Extent Of DC Captain's Shoulder Injury

Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder while fielding for India in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday, March 23. The incident occurred during the eighth over of the English run-chase. The cricketer was immediately taken for scans and did not took part in the remainder of the game.

Shreyas Iyer hurt his shoulder when he made a dive to a shot from Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. As per a medical update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the cricketer partially dislocated his left shoulder and was taken for scans straightaway. Iyer looked in immense pain as he walked off the field, thus raising concerns over his availability in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season.

As per InsideSport, some BCCI sources have claimed that Shreyas Iyer may will be out of action for the next six-to-eight weeks. However, an official report about his scans is yet to be announced by the Indian board. Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 season is scheduled to launch on April 9 in Chennai.

Shreyas Iyer’s injury update aside, he was slated to lead the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. He was one of the 19 cricketers to have been retained by the franchise on January 20 alongside the likes of captain Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant among others. On February 18, they enhanced their squad with further additions in the form of Steve Smith and Tom Curran at the auction. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals' 25-member squad.

Despite the Shreyas Iyer news, the ‘Men in Blue’ defeated England by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Iyer’s Capitals’ teammate Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his fluent 98 at the top of the order. Dhawan’s innings propelled India to score a massive 317-5 and the total was later defended on the back of debutant Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul.

England’s tour of India will now continue with the second ODI. The match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the series-decider on March 28.

