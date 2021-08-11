Shreyas Iyer Issues First Statement After Recovering From Injury, 'time To Let Bat Talk'

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday took to social media to thank people who helped him recover from his horrific shoulder injury. Iyer shared a picture of himself on Instagram, where he confirmed that he is fully fit now and can compete at the highest level once again. He wrote, "Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play.Thank you to everyone who's helped me recover.Time to let the bat talk now." Iyer had suffered a major injury while playing in a one-dayer against England earlier in March.

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the rest of the England series and was pronounced unfit for the IPL 2021 season. Iyer underwent surgery in the United Kingdom and began his rehabilitation in India a few weeks later. Iyer had been working out at the MCA to regain his fitness. The Mumbai batsman went to the NCA for a fitness test last week, after months of hard effort, where he passed with flying colours. Following a final assessment at the NCA, Iyer was cleared by the BCCI medical staff and has been declared match-ready.

Shreyas Iyer's return to bolster Team India

Now that Iyer is eligible for the rest of the IPL 2021 season, it will be fascinating to watch if the Delhi Capitals re-appoint him as captain. Rishabh Pant was named captain for the IPL 2021 season. The Delhi batsman has already proven himself worthy of the position by leading his club to the top of the points table. Iyer, on the other hand, has some accomplishments under his belt, as he assisted DC in reaching the IPL final for the first time in the league's history last year.

Shreyas Iyer's return will also help India prepare for the next T20 World Cup in the UAE, as his availability will ensure Virat Kohli's side has adequate middle-order options. Iyer is one of India's greatest middle-order assets India has at the moment, and if he can reclaim his form in the second phase of the IPL 2021, he'll be a lock for a spot in the World Cup squad.

(Image: ShreyasIyer/Instagram)