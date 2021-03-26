Last Updated:

Shreyas Iyer 'overwhelmed' By Support; Shoulder Surgery Date To Be Fixed Next Week

Trying to save a boundary, Shreyas Iyer dived to stop the ball firmly struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow and landed awkwardly resulting in shoulder injury

Ujjwal Samrat
@ShreyasIyer15/Twitter

India's ace middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury while he was fielding at the cover during the first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Trying to save a boundary, Iyer dived to stop the ball firmly struck by English opener Jonny Bairstow. However, Shreyas Iyer awkwardly landed on his shoulder, and just after that, he looked in a lot of pain on the field. 

Later, it was revealed by the BCCI that Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the England series after dislocating his left shoulder. This injury comes at a time when the T20 world cup is near and also the IPL is all set to commence from April 9. 

It was reported that Iyer is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum of four months. It means Shreyas Iyer is also likely to miss the IPL 2021. Iyer captains the Delhi Capitals and in the last year's IPL his team reached to the finals. 

Now, for the first time after a shoulder injury, Shreyas Iyer has spoken. Iyer in his Tweet extended his gratitude to everyone for the 'outpouring of love and support'. He also assured his fans that he will be back soon. 

'Greater the setback, stronger the comeback': Shreyas Iyer

As there is suspense on Shreyas Iyer playing in the IPL 2021, it has been reported that the DC skipper's surgery will be fixed next week. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said, "While it is confirmed that he would be undergoing surgery, Shreyas would be examined by the surgeon next week and the date of surgery would be decided thereafter. Surgery would take place around 10-14 days from now."

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, has also wished skipper Iyer a speedy recovery. Parth on his Twitter wrote, "Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15- stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 world cup."

First Published:
