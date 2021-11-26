Shreyas Iyer Pens Beautiful Note After Century On Test Debut; 'Will Cherish It Forever'

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a Test century on his debut. India vs New Zealand's first Test is going on in Kanpur at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur and Shreyas Iyar debuted for the 'Men In Blue' in the longest format.

The 26-year-old cricketer was handed his debut cap by former Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. Shreyas Iyer has now penned down a heartful note after cricket experts, teammates and fans congratulated him for his brilliant debut.

Shreyas Iyer took to his Twitter handle and shared a series of photos from the moment of his debut. Iyer in his note also wrote that he would always cherish these two days for the rest of his life, from receiving the Test debut cap from Sunil Gavaskar to representing India in red-ball cricket. The cricketer also expressed his gratitude to the fans, cricket experts, and teammates for the lovely wishes and support.

From receiving my Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar Sir to going out there and representing my country in red ball cricket, I’ll carry these two days with me for the rest of my life ❤️🇮🇳 Thank you everyone for your wishes, love and amazing support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vf4jPIVwqt — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 26, 2021

Shreyas Iyer reveals Sunil Gavaskar's important advice

During the interview with Star Sports following the 2nd Day's play, Iyer revealed that Sunil Gavaskar motivated him a great deal. Shreyas Iyer said, "Well he obviously motivated me a lot while giving me the cap. But the words that stayed in my mind were, ‘You don’t look ahead too much, you don’t look at your past, but you stay in the present and think about the next ball." Following his answer, Gavaskar questioned him about not wearing his debut cap, which left the entire commentary team and Iyer in splits.

IND vs NZ

In the IND vs NZ 1st Test, Ajinkya Rahane & Co posted a total of 345 runs, courtesy of debutant Shreyas Iyer's brilliant century, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill's half-centuries. Apart from Iyer and Jadeja, some other Indian batters got a good start but failed to convert them into big scores.

Rahane was dismissed on 35, Pujara departed on 26, and Ashwin scored 38 runs. The Day 2 morning of the first Test belonged to Kiwi speedster Tim Southee (27.4-6-69-5), who picked up his 13th five-wicket haul in his 80th Test. He was on target with the second new ball as he sent back Ravindra Jadeja (50) on his overnight score.

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand were on 129 without any loss of wicket, courtesy of Will Young's unbeaten 75 runs and Tom Latham's unbeaten 50 runs.

(Image: @Shreyas15/@Sunrisers/@BCCI/Twitter)