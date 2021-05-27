Shreyas Iyer Plays Hilarious Prank On Pet Dog To Test Her Love For Him; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from an injury, on Thursday shared a video of his pet dog Betty, where he tests her love for him. In the video, Iyer could be seen playing a prank on his pet dog to find out who she loves more between him and his sister Shresta. The hilarious response by the pooch is something that has left the Delhi Capitals skipper in tears. "If you have a dog. Run in the opposite direction to see who your dog loves more," a narration can be heard in the short clip.

The video starts with Iyer and Shresta standing with Betty in the middle of a street. As soon as they both run in the opposite directions, the confused Betty waits for a while and then runs towards Shresta, showing her affection and loyalty for the lady. "And when the camera’s on she runs in the opposite direction," Iyer captioned the post, accompanied by a crying cat face emoticon. The clip has garnered more than 3,00,000 likes since being shared a couple of hours ago.

Iyer's injury update

As far as Iyer's cricketing season is concerned, the Mumbai batsman was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) days before the commencement of the cash-rich tournament due to an injury. Iyer had suffered an injury on his shoulder while playing for India in the white-ball series against England in March. Delhi Capitals named Rishabh Pant as captain in the absence of Iyer. Days later, the 26-year-old underwent successful surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. He is currently recovering at his home and is likely to join the Indian limited-overs team for their tour of Sri Lanka in July.

According to reports, Iyer will join the Indian side for the Sri Lanka tour as captain, which will be subject to his fitness. Iyer is showing a lot of improvement as he keeps sharing videos of his workouts and recovery process on social media.

(Image Credit: ShreyasIyer/Insta)