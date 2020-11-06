Shreyas Iyer Posts Stiff Challenge To Jasprit Bumrah Off The Field, Fans Left Impressed

Before they faced off on Thursday in the 1st Qualifier of the Dream11 IPL 2020 – which Mumbai won – pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer challenged each other on Instagram which many failed to notice. Jasprit Bumrah took to social media and shared a video, showing off his new beard style in the ongoing #BreakTheBeard challenge. While rocking his new Van Dyke beard look, Mumbai fast-bowler called out Shreyas Iyer with the caption: “Me and the Paltan are ready! Where you at Delhi? Shreyas See you on the field”.

Reading this post, the Delhi captain wasn’t too far behind. He responded with his video by sporting an anchor beard and accepting the challenge. Iyer posted his video with the caption: “DC has arrived #BreakTheBeard! Swagat ni karoge hamara? Jasprit May the best man win”.

While Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah traded words, other players like AB De Villiers and Krunal Pandya chipped in. While AB De Villiers praised Iyer’s new look, Krunal Pandya compared Bumrah with Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Fans react to Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah’s video

Within a few hours, the videos went viral and until now, has been watched by more than 2 million people on Instagram. While many praised the players for their new looks, some asked them to focus on the match and possibly win the tournament. “The Stylish Skipper Shreyas,” wrote a fan on Iyer’s video. “loved the new look Boom Boom Bumrah,” commented another. The BreakTheBeard challenge is going on for months and previously players like Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and others have taken up the viral challenge.

What’s next for Delhi after their loss to Mumbai?

After defeating Delhi by 57 runs, Rohit Sharma and team made it to yet another Dream11 IPL final. Delhi, on the other hand, will have another shot at facing Mumbai in the final, but they will have to beat the winner of Friday's Eliminator match between Hyderabad and Bangalore on Sunday.

Image Source: Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah/ Instagram

