Shreyas Iyer Reveals How He And Ricky Ponting Convinced R Ashwin To Stop 'Mankading'

Team India's batsman Shreyas Iyer who also captains Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL has revealed how he and DC coach Ricky Ponting convinced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to stop 'Mankading'. During IPL 2019, Ravichandran Ashwin captain of Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) used the Mankading to dismiss Jos Buttler. Following that Ashwin had to face the criticism of not only the people on social media but also some cricket experts. However, the off-spinner was then bought by the Delhi Capitals and its Head Coach Ricky Ponting while interacting with the media stated that he will not let Mankading happen under his watch.

Now, speaking to The Grade Cricketer, Shreyas Iyer revealed how he and Ricky Ponting convinced thee off-spinner to not do it in the future.

Shreyas Iyer said, "That decision was really tough to take. Ricky and I were really adamant about saying that we are not gonna do that. Ravichandran Ashwin had to decide what we decided so he was like ok I am really gonna stick to whatever you guys have decided and I am ok with it until or unless the batsman goes to do something weird."

Ashwin's infamous Mankading incident

It so happened that during an IPL 2019 league game between the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals and the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler when the latter had walked out of his crease while the off-spinner was about to deliver the ball. What really stood out here was that the then Punjab skipper had dislodged the bails without even giving a formal warning to the batsman. Buttler's wicket was the turning point as Punjab won the contest but R Ashwin was criticised for his action by former cricketers and experts. However, there were many who had backed him as well.

Shreyas Iyer to play second-leg of IPL 2021

Talking about his shoulder injury Shreyas Iyer gave his health update and revealed that the healing process is almost done and it will now take a maximum of one month before he achieves his strength.

"My shoulder, yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL," said Shreyas Iyer.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before" added Shreyas Iyer.

