Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Royal London Cup As He Continues To Recover From Injury

Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup due to his ongoing recovery from a shoulder injury that he sustained earlier this year. Iyer was drafted to play for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup, which begins on July 22. However, as he recovers from his injury, the club announced he will not be available for the one-month tournament and will continue his strengthening process back in India. The decision was reached after extensive discussions between representatives from the BCCI, Lancashire club, and Iyer.

"I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a Club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future," Shreyas Iyer was quoted as saying on Lancashire Cricket Club's (LCC) official website.

"We are obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Emirates Old Trafford. Ultimately Shreyas’ long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision. We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery, and from the conversations which I have had with the player, believe that this is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future," Lancashire's Director of Cricket, Paul Allott said in a statement.

Iyer's injury

Iyer had suffered a shoulder injury while playing in the one-day international series against England back in March. Iyer sustained the injury just days before the start of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Iyer was ruled out of the IPL and Rishabh Pant replaced him as captain of Delhi Capitals for the time being. Iyer underwent successful surgery in April and started the recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following a month-long rest. Iyer may return to take part in the remainder of the IPL later in September as he will also be eyeing a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

