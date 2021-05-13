Shreyas Iyer Shares Update On Shoulder Injury, Says 'work In Progress'

Team India's ace middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has been out from the squad, took to Instagram and shared his workout video. In the caption, he wrote, 'Work in progress' as the 26-year-old batter was ruled out after he suffered a major shoulder injury during the England Tour of India ODI series. Shreyas Iyer has been eyeing to make a comeback in Team India as the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in October-November. Due to his injury, Shreyas was also ruled out of the IPL 2021 and then Delhi Capitals chose Rishabh Pant as the stand-in captain.

In the video, Shreyas can be seen doing a workout of his shoulder and core. In fact, he can also be seen practising his batting stance after tying both his legs from a rubber workout rope.

After Delhi Capitals batter shared the video, West Indies batter Shai Hope and KKR's spearhead Kamlesh Nagakoti were among the many to comment on it. While Shai Hope posted muscle-flexing emojis, Nagarkoti wrote, "Strong boy" with fire and heart emoji.

Shreyas Iyer has so represented Team India in ODIs and T20 cricket. In ODIs, Shreyas has played 22 matches and scored a total of 813 runs with an average of 42.79, while in T20, the DC batter has played 28 matches and scored 550 runs with a strike rate of 133. 82.

Shreyas Iyer's Shares his 'new favourite chant'

On Wednesday, Shreyas Iyer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of a cricket match in which he was fielding on the boundary line and his fans from behind were singing a hilarious chorus under his name. The video shared by Iyer is from the T20 International (T20I) series against England in Ahmedabad. The 26-year old batter also shared that it is his new favourite fan chant. In the Instagram video, fans can be heard chanting "Very Very Sexy, Iyer Bhai Sexy"

Iyer shared the video and wrote, "Found my new favourite chant", adding "Can't wait to get back!"

Iyer after being ruled out of the IPL 2021 had also sent an emotional message to his franchise team and Rishabh Pant. In a video message to the entire squad, Iyer remarked that he'll always stay beside the team and threw weight behind the team to lift the IPL trophy this year. 23-year-old Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals in place of Iyer for the entire season.

(Image Credits: PTI/shreyas41/Instagram)