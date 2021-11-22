Shreyas Iyer Turns Magician, Stuns Mohammed Siraj With His 'card' Magic Trick; Watch

The BCCI on Monday shared a video on its Twitter handle showing how Team India batter Shreyas Iyer pulled off a card magic trick that stunned Mohammed Siraj from head-to-toe. In the video shared by the BCCI, Shreyas Iyer can be seen pulling a magic trick on Mohammed Siraj, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul enjoy the show.

In the video, Shreyas Iyer asks Mohammed Siraj to randomly pick a card of his choice from the deck and show it to the camera, Gaikwad, and even him. Siraj chooses four of spades and then hands it over back to 'magician' Iyer. Then, Iyer asks Siraj to pull his hands in a certain manner. Then he placed the four spades between his palm and asks the speedster to hold it firmly with the hands covering the card. Then, Iyer pulls out a jocker from the deck of cards and rubs it over Siraj's hands under which the four of spades is already present. Robbing the card on Siraj's hands, Iyer asks 'Are you feeling the friction, the energy happening?' to which the speedster says 'Yes'.

Iyer then reveals the card through which he was rubbing on Siraj's hands and it was none other than four of spades. Seeing the card, Siraj surprisingly says 'Yaar ye kya ho raha hai (What's going on)?'. On that, Iyer says 'say something'. Then, the batter asks Siraj to see the card which was in his hands. The card turns out to be a jocker which Iyer pulled out to rub on his hands. As soon as Siraj finds it out he throws the card and runs away from the spot showing that he is stunned as well as impressed by Shreyas Iyer's card trick.

India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer to bat at 4 in Test in absence of Virat Kohli?

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is eyeing to debut for India in Test in the upcoming series against New Zealand that will be starting from Thursday in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer stands a chance to make his Test debut for India, after being included in the Test squad, as India misses the services of Rohit Sharma in the series and skipper Virat Kohli in the first Test match.

India’s full squad for the first Test against New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

