Shreyas Iyer Vows To Return After Successful Shoulder Surgery, Delhi Capitals 'can't Wait'

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer on Thursday updated fans about his successful shoulder surgery, saying “I’ll be back in no time”. Iyer, who was injured during the white-ball series against England late last month, posted a picture from the hospital, where the right-handed batsman can be seen sitting upright with bandages wrapped around his hand and shoulder. Iyer took to social media to share the picture with a caption that read, “Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes.”

Delhi Capitals also took to Twitter to wish Shreyas Iyer well as the franchise shared a line from the famous Bollywood song 'Zinda' from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. "Kancha phoote, choora kaanch kar le….More power to you @ShreyasIyer15, can't wait to see you soon, " Capitals wrote on Twitter while responding to the post shared by Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer was injured while trying to stop a firmly hit shot by English opener Johnny Bairstow in the first ODI match against England. After diving to save the ball from going towards the boundary, Iyer displayed a lot of pain and was taken off the field by team India physio. Later, the BCCI announced that Iyer has been ruled out from the remainder of the series and will soon undergo surgery for the injury.

The Mumbai-born cricketer will have to undergo rehab for a minimum of four months, meaning his ICC T20 World Cup selection remains in doubt. Iyer, who is also the captain of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, immediately became unavailable for the cash-rich tournament, which is slated to be held from April 9 to May 30.

Delhi Capitals without Shreyas Iyer

In Iyer’s absence, Rishabh Pant has been handed over the reign of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals announced Pant’s appointment as captain on March 30, following which Iyer shared a message congratulating his Indian teammate, saying “he has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team”.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team had reached the final of the tournament last year but failed to make a mark against Mumbai Indians, which proved to be a better team on the day. Riding on their captain’s form and some key players, this year Delhi Capitals would be looking to cross that one final step and take the trophy home for the first time.

