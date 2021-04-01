Last Updated:

Shreyas Iyer Will Receive Full IPL 2021 Salary Of ₹7 Crore Despite Injury; Here's How

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 as he is set to undergo surgery on April 8 and won't be fit in time to play for the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer a shoulder injury while he was fielding at the cover during the first India vs England ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Iyer dived in an attempt to save a boundary that was firmly hit by England opener Jonny Bairstow. However, the 26-year-old awkwardly landed on his shoulder and picked up a nasty injury.

Shreyas Iyer will receive full IPL 2021 salary despite missing the tournament completely

The Shreyas Iyer injury resulted in the batsman being ruled out of the rest of the matches of the ODI series. Moreover, the Shreyas Iyer IPL 2021 stint with the Delhi Capitals was also put on the line. Subsequently, Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 as he is set to undergo surgery on April 8 and won't be fit in time to play for the last year's IPL's runner ups.

Since then, fans have been wondering if Shreyas Iyer IPL 2021 salary will be paid to him or not. To answer the question, yes, even though Shreyas Iyer injury has ruled him out of IPL 2021, the cricketer will be paid his salary in full. The Mumbai-based cricketer who earns â‚¹7 crore per season with Delhi Capitals will be paid the whole amount under the 'Players Insurance' scheme.

For the unversed, the 'Players Insurance' scheme is an insurance policy for all centrally contracted players which was introduced ahead of IPL 2011 after a discussion between then BCCI secretary N Srinivasan and the Indian team players. According to the policy, players are compensated if they are unavailable for the IPL due to injury, accident among other reasons.

The policy states that if a player gets injured while representing the country and misses the IPL partially or fully, he will be eligible for compensation. Notably, the scheme is not applicable to non-contracted players. The compensation amount is determined as per the player’s total contract amount with regards to the number of matches he misses.

In case a player misses the IPL partially, the compensation is equally shared by the franchise and the BCCI. However, Iyer will miss the tournament completely which is why the BCCI will pay the entire amount. In the past, cricketers like Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra have been compensated by the BCCI for missing the tournament owing to injuries.

Delhi Capitals 2021 captain

With Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of the IPL 2021,  Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the Delhi Capitals 2021 captain. Pant, who has been in red-hot form for India across formats, will assume the leadership duties for the first time in his career. Notably, Pant played a key role in Delhi's successful campaign back in 2019 and in 2020 when it reached the season finale. This will be Rishabh Pant’s debut as IPL captain. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi’s state team in the past.

