Shreyas Iyer's Fitness Displays Reap Rewards, Batsman Scores Another Brand Endorsement

India's dynamic middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a promising prospect for the Indian cricket team. The talented youngster has already played a number of match-winning innings in international cricket and has carved a niche for himself in the star-studded line-up. Moreover, he also proved his mettle as a captain as he led the Delhi Capitals side to their maiden Indian Premier League final last year. He enjoys a tremendous fan following and brands are also taking note of it.

Shreyas Iyer roped in as the brand ambassador for Myprotein

Myprotein is one of the leading names in the world when it comes to sports and nutrition products. The supplement company has aggressively promoted itself in India, and it has had associations with notable YouTubers and social media influencers in the past. They have now announced Shreyas Iyer as their brand ambassador, and the cricketer's immense fan following could have a positive impact on the brand as well.

In an official statement, Shreyas Iyer mentioned how being a professional athlete it becomes imperative for him to focus on his fitness and body conditioning. The 26-year-old pointed out that added that it becomes important to maintain correct levels of protein and vitamins to support his strength training and conditioning. The player reckons that with Myprotein, he looks gets to push his body to the optimal limits with a balanced regime.

Shreyas Iyer diet

As per health-yogi.com, the Shreyas Iyer diet mainly consists of fresh vegetables and fruits. He is believed to optimize his calorie intake and focuses on portion control. Some of the meals in the Shreyas Iyer diet plan include omelette with spinach, black pepper and cheese (3 egg whites and 1 whole egg), grilled chicken, mashed potatoes and he also likes to add seafood in his overall diet.

India vs England T20 series

The two cricketing giants are currently battling it out in a five-match T20I series. All the fixtures are slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While spectators were allowed in the first two games of the India vs England T20 series, the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus situation in Ahmedabad. The visitors England are currently leading the series by 2-1.

Shreyas Iyer net worth

According to filmysiyappa.com, the Shreyas Iyer net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹30 crore. Shreyas Iyer comes under the C grade category of the BCCI Annual Player Contract, making him receive â‚¹1 crore per year. Moreover, he also is paid â‚¹7 crore per season by the Delhi Capitals for his appearances in the Indian Premier League. The cricketer has had associations with numerous brands and he is believed to charge a hefty price for the same.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

Image source: Shreyas Iyer Instagram