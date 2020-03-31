Shreyas Iyer's Pet Emulates Williamson's Sandy To Nail A Catch At Slip In The Second Try

Shreyas Iyer seems to have answered India's question of a solid number 4 batsman which has been bothering them for a few years in the limited-overs format. However, he is currently keeping himself engaged as he is quarantined at home, and giving him company is his pet, Betty. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been called off or postponed due to the deadly COVID-19. Iyer was seen giving catch practise to Betty in a video that was posted by him on social media.

'Her first catch': Shreyas Iyer

Iyer had posted a video where he can be seen giving catch practise to his pet dog Betty. By the look of it, it seems that the pet is been taught slip fielding. In the first attempt, the pet fails to grab the ball as it pops out of her mouth while it gets it right in the second attempt and can be seen running as if to celebrate. The stylish middle-order batsman wrote that his pet wanted to give it a try after having watches Kane Williamson's pet dog Sandy nail that catch recently. At the same time, the youngster also mentioned that it has taken a while but after his pet took its first catch, it immediately ran to celebrate.

Betty wanted to have a go too after watching Kane Williamson’s beautiful dog Sandy nail that catch. Took Betty a while but she’s got her first catch and immediately ran to celebrate 😊😂 pic.twitter.com/yM8lzdvs2e — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 30, 2020

Kane Williamson's dog Sandy gets catching practice

In a recent post on Instagram, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's dog Sandy can be seen getting some catching practise in a slow-motion video. Williamson can be seen laying the ball off for his bat to his labrador. Sandy can be seen making no mistake in catching it. Here's the video of the act.

