Shreyas Shares Pic With Rohit Sharma During Shardul's Wedding Function, Caption Goes Viral

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and India team batsman Shreyas Iyer were seen together in Mumbai attending Indian Shardul Thakur's wedding functions. Shreyas Iyer shared a post on his Instagram handle with the Indian captain and wrote a very interesting caption to the post.

Shreyas captioned the post, "Worli ke chapri." The caption of the post is now going viral and the fans also seem very happy to see both the players together. Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma both are from Mumbai and have also played a lot of first class cricket together.

Shreyas Iyer's poses with India captain Rohit Sharma

If we get back to the post, Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma went to attend fellow cricketer Shardul Thakur's pre wedding functions. The Indian bowler is expected to get married on Monday.

Marriage among the Indian cricket team players has been a part of the headlines from the past few days as India opener KL Rahul, India all rounders Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya got married a few days back. KL Rahul on one hand got married to his girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty whereas Axar Patel got married to his fiancee Meha Patel in a wedding ceremony in Vadodara. Hardik Pandya thrice married his wife Natasa Stankovic. Hardik and Natasa firstly got married in a private wedding ceremony during the 2020 corona lockdown but now the couple got married in a grand wedding function in Udaipur.

If we talk about the current scenario of the Indian cricket team, we will see Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma will be back in action in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The third Test is set to begin in Indore from March 1, 2023.

The third Test is very important for both the sides as on one end the Indian team will be looking to win the match and confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final. The Australian team's main headache is how to counter the Indian spin bowling attack to whom their batting line up was wrapped in the first two Tests of the series.

The World Test Championship final will be played in the month of June this year at the Kennington Oval ground of London.