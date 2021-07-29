Shubman Gill Bursts Into Laughter In His 'family Time' Video After Returning From England

Team India's opener Shubman Gill's tour to England ended unexpectedly after the 21-year-old was ruled out of the Test series due to a shin injury. Shubman Gill was sidelined for the upcoming India vs England series after suffering a shin injury after the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. It is believed that Gill would miss at least eight weeks of action as a result. As Shubman Gill has returned back to his home on July 21, the KKR opener recently shared a video of himself playing cards with family.

Shubman Gill spends quality time with family

Shubman Gill took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself playing cards with his friends and family. In the video, Shubman Gill bursts into laughter after he drops an ace card. Gill captioned the video, "Hanji kon hai fer PAABI champion."

Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav replace Shubman Gill

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion into the Indian Test squad. Following the injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan, the batting duo has been added to the Test squad as replacements. Both Shaw and Yadav are currently in Sri Lanka with India's limited-overs team for an ODI and T20I series against the hosts. Earlier, it was being reported that all-rounder Jayant Yadav might also get a national call-up for the Test series, but it has now been confirmed that the Mumbai Indians cricketer is not part of the updates squad.

Saba Karim's remarks on Shubman Gill's injury slammed by BCCI officials

During a session on the podcast 'Khelneeti,' Saba Karim said he was surprised that Shubman Gill's injury went unnoticed. He seemed to question the medical team about how the opener passed the fitness test with the injury. However, these comments did not go down well with BCCI officials who slammed his remarks.

As reported by ANI, a senior BCCI official said, "In making such a statement, he has questioned the leadership of Ganguly who is very particular about the rules being followed where fitness of players and selection of players is concerned. It is a serious allegation to make because in doing so he is trying to cast aspersions on the integrity of Shubman and the leadership of Ganguly."

"I personally think this is a cry for attention from Karim because he was himself a part of the Indian cricket set-up till very recently and he obviously knows that there is a proper process in place wherein a player goes through a fitness test and there is no way in today's day and age that a player can hide his injury. It may have happened when he was a player or a selector, I don't know, but his statement is very unfortunate," added the BCCI official.

