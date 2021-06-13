Shubman Gill Calls India's Lower-order Batsmen 'not Good' Ahead Of WTC Final

Punjab batsman Shubman Gill on Sunday opened up about the batting ability of Indian bowlers as he admitted that the tailenders in the squad are not "very good" batters. Gill, whole speaking on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer', said during the final day of the Gabba Test, Indian players in the dressing room knew if Rishabh Pant was dismissed there is no one else to finish the job, adding "our tailenders are not very good". Gill said Rishabh Pant was the only hope left on the day as the lower-order batsmen who were supposed to come after him, were not good enough to finish the job.

"We weren't in a great position at the time and Rishabh [Pant] was playing the way he usually does. I remember every time he played a shot, somebody in the dressing room would lose their mind. We knew if Rishabh gets out we are pretty much cornered because our tailenders are not very good at batting. Natarajan didn't play a single ball in the nets the whole series and he had to face Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. So, we knew the guys batting in the middle will have to finish the job because there won't be any draw if Rishabh gets out, either we will lose or we will win," Gill said in the interview.

Gill on his Test debut

Gill also talked about his debut Test match in Australia as he recalled not being able to touch the ball at all in the very first over. Gill said he was unable to touch even a single ball in the first over of the game as somebody in the dressing room had told him the pitch was slow. The 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning player added that when he faced the first ball it went flying and he was thinking about the advice he had just received from one of his teammates, who had told him the pitch was slow and the ball would not come as fast. Gill said after a couple of overs he settled down and faced no problem thereafter. Gill went on to score a match-defining 91 in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test match, which helped India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Gill is currently with the Indian Test squad in England, where he is likely to play in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The WTC final will be played in Southampton, starting June 18. The Indian team will then wait for about a month before starting their five-match Test series against hosts.

(Image: PTI)

