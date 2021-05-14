Shubman Gill Caught Cheating While Playing Cards With Siblings, Sister Shares Proof

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is presently spending some quality time with family members at home. The right-handed batsman reshared a short Instagram story a few hours ago, where he could be seen playing cards with siblings. The story, which was originally posted by Gill's sister Shahneel, shows the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning player peeking into her deck of cards, while she is busy using her phone, before making his move.

"I have proof now @shubmangill cheat huh," Shahneel wrote in her IG story. Gill presented his defence while reposting the clip, saying "I was looking at @gillsimrat0002 phone".

After the IPL was suspended last week, Indian players were immediately flown to their respective homes across the country. Gill arrived at his home after returning negative COVID-19 results. KKR was the first team to report COVID-19 cases amongst players. Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna tested positive ahead of their match against RCB, which the IPL governing council later postponed until further notice. When Chennai Super Kings reported a couple of cases the next day, it prompted BCCI to suspend the league for the time being keeping in mind the safety and security of participants.

Gill in IPL 2021

As far as Gill is concerned, he was having a poor run in the IPL before the cash-rich tournament was postponed. Gill had scored just 132 runs in 7 games at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 117.85. The Punjab batsman failed to score a single half-century in the seven games that he played before the IPL 2021 suspension. Gill carried his poor form from the home Test series against England. Despite some average cricket in the past couple of months, the 21-year-old has been named in the Indian squad that will be travelling to England for World Test Championship (WTC) final next month.

(Image Credit: ShubmanGill/Insta)

