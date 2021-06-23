Shubman Gill Displays Fielding Prowess By Taking Stunning Catch On Day 5; WATCH

Going into Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Virat Kohli and co. managed to secure a strong position in the early part of the day due to an admirable fast bowling display by the Indian team. Captain Virat Kohli rotated the fast bowlers in a thoughtful manner which resulted in New Zealand losing its middle-order wickets in quick succession. The Indian team also displayed a brilliant fielding performance which was marked by a stunning catch taken by Shubman Gill.

Mohammed Shami provides the first breakthrough

New Zealand began its innings on Day 5 with the dependable duo of Ross Taylor and captain Kane Williamson at the crease. Both the New Zealand batsmen displayed a great defensive play in the first hour of the game, however, it was Mohammed Shami who delivered the first breakthrough to the Indian team. Mohammed Shami bowled a full-length delivery to the offside of Ross Taylor which created a catching chance for Shubman Gill, who was standing at the short mid-off position.

Shubman Gill takes a stunning catch on Day 5

In an attempt to drive the ball, Ross Taylor played the ball slightly above the ground which created the chance for a spectacular catch. Shubman Gill leapt to his right side and took a stunning catch while almost being suspended in the air. Ross Taylor was sent back to the pavilion with a score of 11 runs from 37 balls. Shubham Gill’s brilliant catch opened the way for a middle-order collapse of the New Zealand team and the Kiwis were restricted to a score of 135/5 at lunch.

IND vs NZ scorecard at the end of Day 5

Mohammed Shami ended up taking 4 wickets from his 26-over spell. The New Zealand team lost wickets from their middle order in quick succession due to the thoughtful rotation of fast bowlers done by Virat Kohli. The New Zealand team managed to score 249 runs at the end of Day 5 due to a fightback by Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. At the end of Day 5, India were 64/2 where Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will open the innings going into the reserve day.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final live telecast details

As per India vs New Zealand live streaming, India vs New Zealand Test match was scheduled to take place from June 18-22 where the match started at 3:00 p.m. IST for each day. However, with Day 1 and Day 4 washed out due to rain, June 23 will act as a Reserve Day to allow the remaining overs to be completed. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of WTC Final live telecast in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. India vs New Zealand live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

