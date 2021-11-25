Shubman Gill Escapes LBW As NZ Overlook Possible Wicket; Fans Slam Poor Umpiring

After Shubman Gill escaped an LBW call by New Zealand bowler Ajaz Patel, former Indian cricketer turned broadcaster Aakash Chopra has urged for the reinstatement of neutral umpires. Shubman was given out in the third over after a big inside edge off Tim Southee's bowling; however, the Punjab hitter immediately appealed and the judgement was overturned. Shubman was hit on the front pad by Ajaz Patel in the seventh over, prompting an LBW protest from Patel, but the umpire ignored his request and handed the Indian opener another chance to live. Shubman would have been ejected if New Zealand had gone upstairs for a review, according to replays.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Chopra wrote, "Shubhman was given out when there was a huge inside edge. Gill reviewed and said #ThankYouDRS. And not given when he was out. All that in first 40 mins. If teams can travel…stay in bio-bubbles…why can’t neutral umpires?[sic]." Not only Chopra, but several cricket enthusiasts also turned to social media to express what they felt of Ajaz's LBW appeal. Everyone agreed that it would be a successful appeal had NZ gone upstairs.

And not given when he was out. All that in first 40 mins. If teams can travel…stay in bio-bubbles…why can’t neutral umpires? #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 25, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. While India handed Shreyas Iyer his maiden Test cap, Rachin Ravindra earned his first cap for the Kiwis. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for India. The duo notched a 21-run partnership before Kyle Jamieson struck the first blow for New Zealand and dismissed Agarwal for 13 off 28 balls. Shubman, on the other hand, stayed on and scored his fifth Test half-century. Cheteshwar Pujara is also in middle, currently batting at 15 off 52 balls.

India vs New Zealand: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Will Sommerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel.

