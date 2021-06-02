Shubman Gill Fails In Trolling Ishan Kishan As MI Batsman Leaves Fans In Splits: WATCH

The Mumbai Indians played their last match against the Chennai Super Kings on May 1 before the Indian Premier League 2021 season was indefinitely postponed on May 4 by the BCCI. Just before the IPL 2021 was suspended, Shubman Gill was announced as a part of the India squad for WTC Final that will be flying out to England for the clutch encounter against New Zealand. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians player Ishan Kishan has been spending his time in the comfort of his home.

Ishan Kishan talks about his superstitious beliefs

Recently, Ishan Kishan took part in a live session on the Instagram account of the Mumbai Indians team. The live session was hosted by Chinmaya Sharma who asked Ishan Kishan whether or not he was a superstitious person and if he followed any rituals during the match. The Mumbai Indians batsman answered with a firm yes, however, he also revealed that he has been focusing on his game lately rather than following any superstitious beliefs.

Ishan Kishan reveals Shubman Gill's superstition

Just when the fans thought that they won’t be able to know about Ishan Kishan’s superstitious beliefs, Shubman Gill joined the live session. Shubman Gill commented that Kishan was an extremely superstitious person and the host could ask him about it. After this comment, Ishan Kishan revealed Gill’s own ritual where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman always kept a red handkerchief in his pocket. Fans were left in splits after hearing about Shubman Gill’s superstition.

Later, Gill asked the host to talk about Kishan’s belief involving the scoreboard. While addressing this question, Kishan revealed that he never looks at his score while batting during a match. He also clarified that the team thinks that he never looks at the scoreboard at all. However, the Mumbai Indians batsman said that he always has an eye on the requirement of the game and he only ignores his individual score while batting.

Ishan Kishan girlfriend

Aditi Hundia is a model who started her modelling career with the Miss India 2017 pageant where she was crowned as FBB Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan. The rumours of Aditi Hundia being known as Ishan Kishan's girlfriend have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. According to multiple reports, the two have been dating for over two years now. Aditi Hundia's presence in many of Ishan Kishan's Instagram posts and stories has pretty much confirmed their relationship status. The Jaipur-based model was also seen cheering for boyfriend Ishan Kishan in the stadium during the IPL 2019 final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

Image Source: Instagram/ Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan