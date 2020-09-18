Shubman Gill Gets Witty Reply From KKR For Posting THIS Picture From Swimming Pool

After having a couple of quiet seasons in the past, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill will be hoping to have a blockbuster IPL 2020. The KKR batsman has scored just 499 runs in 27 matches for the side and will be looking to perform to cement his place in the KKR squad this season. The opening batsman, who has been posting several pictures of himself training with other KKR players ahead of the IPL schedule, has now shared a picture which has attracted a cheeky reply from his franchise.

Shubman Gill posts swimming pool picture; KKR react

Taking to social media, Shubman Gill posted a picture of himself relaxing in the swimming pool. Sharing the picture, the KKR batsman said that it isn’t a pool day if one doesn’t splash the water, as he posted the caption along with a smirk emoji. However, soon after Shubman Gill posted the picture, KKR’s official handle was quick to come up with a funny comment.

The team hilariously suggested that they were earlier surprised after Abu Dhabi’s temperature soared to 44 degrees Celsius from 36 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. However, after looking at Shubman Gill’s picture, the franchise cheekily suggested that they now know the reason for the sudden rise in temperature. Along with KKR, several fans also praised Shubman Gill for the picture, with many others wishing the cricketer to have a great IPL 2020.

KKR team schedule

Shubman Gill is set to become one of the most important members of the KKR squad this season. In the past two years, Shubman Gill has had to bat lower down the order to accommodate several other KKR players. However, after Chris Lynn’s departure to Mumbai Indians, the stage is set for Shubman Gill to bat at his preferred position, with the 21-year-old set to open the batting alongside Sunil Narine.

The cricketer had recently opened about his role amongst the KKR players while speaking to ESPNcricinfo. Gill suggested that in all likelihood he will be opening the batting for the franchise this season. Expounding on his role in the side, Shubman Gill hinted that he will look to play till the end and set up a solid platform for other KKR players like Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik to flourish.

With the cricketer having shown flashes of brilliance in the past, Shubman Gill will be looking to take the responsibility of giving his side solid starts throughout the KKR team schedule. The KKR team schedule for the IPL 2020 sees them begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians, with them playing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals later on. Dinesh Karthik’s men will be looking to improve on their performances from last time out. The side narrowly missed out on the playoff places in IPL 2019, after they finished fifth in the IPL points table, losing out to SRH on Net Run Rate (NRR).

