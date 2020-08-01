Shubman Gill's IPL Salary Greater Than Imam-ul-Haq's Combined PSL And PCB Salary Per Year

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is all set to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the Punjab-based batsman became one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by the KKR franchise. In IPL 2020, Shubman Gill will be reunited with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine along with several other newcomers like Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan.

Shubman Gill IPL salary vs Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq combined 2020 salary

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq is one of the premier batsmen in the ‘Men in Green’ batting line-up. Holding an average of a staggering 53.84 after 37 ODI innings, the 24-year-old has piled up seven centuries and six half-centuries, all since making his debut in the format in October 2017. Interestingly, his combined salary from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and for his Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) commitments while representing Peshawar Zalmi is less than Shubman Gill’s IPL 2020 salary alone.

Shubman Gill's IPL salary amounts to ₹1.8 crore ($252,360) for the 2020 season. On the other hand, Imam-ul-Haq belongs to the Gold category of PSL 2020 salary caps, which makes him eligible to earn PKR 6.9m-PKR 8.9m ($44,000 to $58,000) for Peshawar Zalmi. Additionally, the top-order batsman also earns PKR 6.6m ($40,793) on an annual basis from the PCB as per their central contracts for the 2020-21 season.

From PSL's official salary cap figures, Imam-ul-Haq’s combined salary from his PSL 2020 earnings and from the PCB amounts to PKR 15.5m ($98,793); approximately ₹74 lakh. The aforementioned figure is less than Shubman Gill's IPL salary for the 2020 season alone by ₹1.06 crore ($154,000). Unlike Imam-ul-Haq, Gill is an inexperienced campaigner in international cricket as he has represented the Indian team in only two ODIs early in 2019.

Shubman Gill in IPL

Shubman Gill has been a part of the KKR franchise in IPL since the 2018 edition. Across the two seasons (2018 and 2019), the attacking right-handed batsman scored 499 runs in 27 matches at an impressive average of 33.26. In IPL 2019 alone, he registered three half-centuries, including a maverick 45-ball 76 against eventual title winners Mumbai Indians.

