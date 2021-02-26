Shubman Gill Lauds Indian Team For Ahmedabad Win, Yuvraj Singh Trolls Him Comically

India trounced England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. The match was significant for a number of landmarks, be it Ishant Sharma playing his 100th Test match, R Ashwin taking his 400th Test wicket or the match itself becoming the shortest Test in history.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill starred with the bat in the Indian second innings. However, the right-hander failed to get going earlier in the first innings as he was dismissed by Jofra Archer for just 11. Quite recently, he took to his social media accounts and praised the entire team effort for their dominant win over England.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

India vs England 3rd Test: Yuvraj Singh trolls Shubman Gill for his first innings failure

Shubman Gill took to Instagram and shared some memorable scenes from the recently-concluded India vs England 3rd Test match. In the caption, he wrote “What a team! What a performance”. Apparently, his social media celebration party was crashed by none other than former Indian all-rounder and his ex-Punjab teammate Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh was quick to remind Gill of his failure with the bat in the first innings from the same match. The decorated cricketer dropped a sarcastic reply in the comments section, which even received a response from Gill himself. Yuvraj Singh wrote, “And what a shot in the first innings!”. Here is a look at the entire social media interaction that panned out between Singh and Gill after the conclusion of the third Test.

Also Read | After A Historic Win In D/N Test, Sachin Tendulkar Urges India To Seal Four-match Series

Also Read | Virat Kohli Credits Team India's On-field Brilliance Post 10-wicket Win In Ahmedabad Test

India vs England 3rd Test details

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of Axar Patel’s career best 6-38, the visitors were bundled out for just 112 before the lights went up on the opening day of the pink ball Test match. The Indians batsmen, barring Rohit Sharma, also struggled on a turning pitch and could manage only a 33-run lead over the Joe Root-led side. Axar Patel repeated his first innings heroics to shot out England for just 81. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill easily chased down their 49-run target to go 2-1 up in the series.

Indian players celebrate win, watch video

Shubman Gill Test career stats

The Shubman Gill Test career stats composes of some impressive numbers. Having made his Test debut in Australia a couple of months ago, the Punjab-based cricketer has already played six Test matches for his country. Across the 12 innings, the 21-year-old has aggregated 378 runs at an average of 37.80 with three half-centuries.

Also Read | India Vs England: Shane Warne Surprised To See 'lack Of Aggression' From Team India

Image source: Yuvraj Singh and BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.