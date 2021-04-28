Shubman Gill Names Three Reliable Foundations For Public To Donate For COVID-19 Battle

As the cash-laden Indian Premier League moves to the capital city of Delhi - one of the worst affected by the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India - some cricketers have popped their bubbles to make good use of their massive social media platforms. While they may not win the IPL, the struggling KKR team 2021 is on track to win some hard-earned respect and adoration from Indians in these times of need. Following the generous Pat Cummins donation, team youngster Shubman Gill became the third member of the team to step up and take some concrete actions to help India face the pandemic.

In this fight against COVID-19, let us come together to help people in need. Life is precious, a small effort can help save lives. Here are a few organisations one can support and reach out for help : https://t.co/W6nJNQ49j1https://t.co/dZyoK9kFiahttps://t.co/Ur4WgRbCjX — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 27, 2021

Shubman Gill urges fans to donate to NGOs after Brett Lee donation

While the debate rages on about how acceptable it is to host a tournament like the IPL during one of India's worst humanitarian crises, a few overseas players have decided to step up apart from some Indian players to help. As hundreds of police personnel and medical supplies are tied up at the IPL, many have perceived to be the tournament's pandemic response as lacklustre and that has made it the centre of a fiery conversation on social media. Helping cull a little bit of the event's growing unpopularity, the KKR team 2021 has become a leading example of how to respond to the situation at hand.

While not a monetary donation like the Pat Cummins donation of $50,000, or the Brett Lee donation of 1 Bitcoin (equal to about 41 lakhs INR), KKR's Shubman Gill took to Twitter to reach out to his followers regarding the pandemic. After wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson's donation of an undisclosed amount to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, Gill has become the third member of the team to raise awareness about the situation in India on social media. After putting out a generic statement calling on people to wear masks and stay home, the 21-year-old took some more concrete steps to do his part in helping India grapple with COVID.

Retweeting the funding requests of some of the most visible and active NGOs in the country, Gill urged his followers to donate as much as they could to these organizations. Some of the NGOs mentioned by Gill are - the Hemkunt Foundation, a verified source of Oxygen in the Delhi-NCR region, the Khalsa Aid foundation, Khaana Chahiye and the Every Infant Matters COVID task force. All four organizations have been tireless and selfless in their efforts against the second wave and are verified.

Shubman Gill IPL 2021

While he is gaining on the admiration front, the Shubman Gill IPL 2021 campaign has been struggling to get going. The KKR opener has only managed to make 89 runs from the six matches that he has played at the IPL 2021 so far. KKR will take on DC in their next match on April 29.

