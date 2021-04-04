Shubman Gill Opens Up On Adapting To Match Situations, Asserts Strike Rate Is 'over-rated'

India’s emerging star Shubman Gill has said that the strike rate is kind of 'over-rated'. Giving further clarification on the same, the youngster has added that a batsman’s biggest strength is adapting to different situations without having a fixed batting style.

Gill will be representing the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

'I think strike-rate is kind of overrated': Shubman Gill

“It’s all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200 you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It’s just about adapting to the match situation,” he said confidently.

Shubman Gill & KKR in IPL 2020

The Punjab cricketer had amassed 440 runs in 14 matches that he had played for KKR in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, this will be his fourth season for the Kolkata-based franchise.

The two-time champions had blown hot and cold in the previous edition of the marquee tournament. They did manage to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in two successive games but at the same time, also suffered bitter defeats at the hands of Bangalore in both their league games against the three-time finalists (by 82 runs & 8 wickets respectively).

In their final league match, they faced the 2008 champions Rajasthan in what was a virtual quarterfinal that they went on to win by a huge margin of 60 runs after which their playoff chances relied on the final match of the league stages between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, lady luck did not smile on them as the Orange Army decimated Rohit Sharma & Co. by 10 wickets to secure a fifth straight playoff berth while Kolkata were left to lick their wounds after being knocked out. The Eoin Morgan-led side finished the tournament at the fifth position with 14 points from the same number of matches.

KKR in IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to make the playoffs in the previous two editions and they will be looking to break the jinx this time around in their quest to win a third IPL title. The Eoin Morgan-led side will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.