Shubman Gill Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'get Your Superpowers Upgraded'

Emerging batsman Shubman Gill has come up with a very important message on Saturday after he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Get your superpowers upgraded': Shubman Gill

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gill posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated after which the youngster urged one and all to get their superpowers upgraded as soon as they are able to get vaccinated after which he gave a massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort.

Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to💉.

Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort👩🏻‍🎤 pic.twitter.com/EOFohvaJ1C — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) May 15, 2021

What's next for Shubman Gill?

After the IPL was suspended last week, Indian players were immediately flown to their respective homes across the country. Gill arrived at his residence after returning negative COVID-19 results. He has been selected in the Indian squad for the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final where the top two Test sides- India, and New Zealand will battle it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket. The one-off Test match will be contested at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton between June 18-22.

Gill in IPL 2021

As far as his performances in the IPL 2021 are concerned, Gill was having a poor run in the marquee tournament before it was suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19. The young batsman had scored just 132 runs in 7 games at an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 117.85. The Punjab cricketer failed to score a single half-century in the seven games that he played so far before the event was temporarily called off. The 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup winner carried his poor form from the home Test series against England. Despite some average cricket in the past couple of months, the 21-year-old has been named in the Indian squad that will be traveling to England for World Test Championship (WTC) final next month.

More importantly, it remains to be seen whether the promising opener will be able to find a place in the Playing XI.