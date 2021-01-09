Shubman Gill Reveals Favourite Player In 2018 Video, Nullifies Marnus Labuschagne's Sledge

The ongoing third Test between Australia and India has seen a fair amount of banter from both sides as Australian captain Tim Paine had suggested leading up to the match. On Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, Marnus Labuschagne, who was fielding at short leg, decided to have some fun as he kept chirping a few things to Indian openers, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

Kolkata IPL franchise responds to Marnus Labuschagne's query

Labuschagne was trying to get under the skin of the Indian openers by constantly talking to them but the Australian's words were far from the hard sledging that was prevalent back in the days Labuschagne had quite an innocent question for Gill who is playing just the second Test match of his career. The Aussie batsman was overheard on the stump mic asking Gill who his favourite batsman was.

Gill too, seemed cheerful, replying with "I'll tell you after". With Gill not rising to the bait, Labuschagne can also be heard making his own guess about who Gill's favourite batsman was, offering up the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Incidentally, Gill is rumoured to be dating Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Labuschagne also mentioned Indian captain Virat Kohli as his two options. Gill still hasn't replied to the question, however, the young opener's IPL franchise, Kolkata, has responded to the incident.

The Kolkata IPL Instagram handle took to the social media site and uploaded a throwback video from 2018 where Gill is seen answering a fan who asked the batsman about his inspiration to take up cricket as a profession. In response, Gill said that it was Sachin Tendulkar who inspired him to play cricket and fall in love with batting.

Meanwhile, Gill had a decent outing in the first innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test as he scored his maiden Test fifty before being dismissed off Pat Cummins' bowling for 50. India were eventually bowled out for 244, thus conceding a 94-run lead. In response, India made a bright start to their second innings by sending both Australian openers back in the hut. While Will Pucovski was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj's bowling for 10, David Warner was trapped in front of the wicket by Ashwin for 13.

However, Australia's batting mainstays Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the ship by playing some cautious cricket and subsequently put them in a commanding position. At Stumps on Day 2, Australia reached 103/2 with Labuschagne batting on 47 and Smith unbeaten on 29. The visitors now have a mammoth task in front of them to dismiss both Labuschagne and Smith quickly on Day 4 because if they fail to do so, the hosts will run away with the game.

