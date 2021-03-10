Shubman Gill Reveals IPL 2021 Teammate Pat Cummins' Sledge And His Epic Reply To It: WATCH

Shubman Gill starred in India’s remarkable series win in Australia earlier this year. Interestingly, the youngster also made his international debut during the course of the series by playing the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Quite recently, he caught up with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for an interview where he chronicled his first-game jitters and revealed the on-field banter he had with his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Pat Cummins.

Shubman Gill recalls Pat Cummins’ sledge from series in Australia

On Tuesday, March 9, IPL team KKR shared an excerpt from their interview with star batsman Shubman Gill on Instagram. In the video, the youngster can be seen narrating his encounter with Pat Cummins at the MCG back in December 2020. The Australian speedster dismissed Gill on his first ever Test innings after the right-handed batsman had scored a fluent 45 at the top of the order.

Shubman Gill revealed in the interview that he had a run-in with Pat Cummins later in the series. The opening batsman said that the pacer had warned him about unleashing a barrage of bouncers to him. Gill, stating that he was not dismissed by any bouncer throughout the series, admitted to responding Cummins back with “If you play the chin music, we have all the moves to dance to the music”. The batting prodigy also downplayed the entire incident, describing it as a “friendly banter” between the KKR teammates.

Shubman Gill talks about his Test debut, watch video

KKR team 2021: List of KKR players

On January 20, the KKR franchise retained Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik, captain Eoin Morgan among several others from their previous squad. On February 18, they made further additions to their squad of KKR players by purchasing the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh. Here is a look at the entire KKR squad for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

KKR team 2021, watch video

IPL 2021 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed the entire itinerary of the IPL 2021 season. The tournament is scheduled to commence on April 9 with a game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Here is a look at the entire IPL 2021 schedule.

A look at entire IPL 2021 schedule

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Image source: KKR Twitter